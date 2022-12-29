China’s vast countryside in rush to bolster Covid-19 defences ahead of Chinese New Year

BEIJING – China’s sprawling and thinly-resourced countryside is racing to beef up medical facilities amid surging Covid-19 waves, as hundreds of millions of migrant factory workers are due to return to their families for Chinese New Year in January.

Having imposed the world’s strictest Covid-19 regime of lockdowns and relentless testing for three years, China abruptly reversed course earlier in December towards living with the virus, leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed.

The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means Covid-19 is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day.

Hospitals and funeral homes in major Chinese cities have been under intense pressure, but the main concern over the health system’s ability to cope with surging infections is focused on the less affluent and poorly equipped countryside.

Each year, hundreds of millions of people, mostly working in factories near the southern and eastern coasts, return to the countryside for Chinese New Year festivities, due to start on Jan 22.

The travel rush is expected to last 40 days, from Jan 7 to Feb 15, the Ministry of Transport said this week.

State-run China Daily reported on Thursday that rural regions across China are beefing up their medical treatment capacities and ensuring availability of life-support equipment and critical-care beds.

It said a hospital in a part of Inner Mongolia where more than 100,000 people live in the countryside was seeking bidders for a 1.9 million yuan (S$367,000) contract to upgrade its wards into intensive care units.

Liancheng County Central Hospital, in the eastern Fujian province, was seeking tenders for ambulances and medical devices, ranging from breathing machines to electrocardiogram monitors.

A hospital in Huailai county, in Hebei province, also said it needed equipment for its emergency wards.

Not so fast, China

The world’s second-largest economy is expected to suffer a slowdown in factory output and domestic consumption in the near term as workers and shoppers fall ill. But it is also predicted to bounce back later in 2023 once the Covid-19 wave eases.

China’s re-opening also raises the prospects of Chinese tourists returning to shopping streets around the world, although some countries are taken aback by the scale of the outbreak and are sceptical of Beijing’s Covid-19 statistics.

China’s official death toll of 5,246 since the pandemic began compares with more than 1 million deaths in the United States.

The Chinese-ruled global financial hub of Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people which lost control over Covid-19 earlier in 2022, reported more than 11,000 deaths.

The US, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan said they would require Covid-19 tests for travellers from China. Britain is considering a similar move, the Telegraph reported.