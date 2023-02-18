China’s top tech banker is missing? Here’s what that means

BEIJING – When the investment bank China Renaissance Holdings said it had lost touch with Mr Bao Fan, its prominent founder, it sent shudders through the investment community.

Many feared it is a sign another clampdown on the country’s financial industry may be in the works, with new banking and securities watchdogs coming in 2023.

It is not uncommon for executives to go “missing” in China, a country with a murky legal system. Sometimes they return to work, sometimes they go to prison.

Here’s what is known about Mr Bao:

1. Who is Mr Bao Fan and what do we know about his absence?

Mr Bao, 52, is one of China’s most prolific dealmakers. He is known for being able to broker difficult mergers and acquisition cases, such as the ones that led to the formation of Didi Global and Meituan.

A former Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse banker, Mr Bao is well-known in China’s business circles for his sprawling connections across industries.

Although Beijing-based China Renaissance, which is listed in Hong Kong, said on Feb 16 that its operations remain unaffected by Mr Bao’s absence, the news sent its stock down as much as 50 per cent the following morning.

Mr Bao’s family has been told he was assisting with an investigation – likely related to former China Renaissance president Cong Lin, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

2. What does a missing boss mean in China?

Increasingly in China, a suddenly absent boss has come to signal a crackdown or investigation by authorities. In many cases, the person is said to be “assisting” graft probes, or becomes the subject of an investigation into corruption or financial crimes in China.

Oftentimes, the companies themselves report they have lost contact with the boss and need to make their own inquiries into what happened within China, a country that has opaque disciplinary procedures.

3. What happened in the past?

It is not uncommon for executives in China to become unreachable when they are involved in a government probe. Some were later found to have been detained by the authorities, while others eventually returned to their jobs.

In 2015, Fosun chairman Guo Guangchang briefly disappeared, to help with a government investigation. He later re-emerged, vowing to ensure the business was not reliant on any one individual.

Financier Xiao Jianhua, who ran China’s Tomorrow Holding Co. empire, was taken away from Hong Kong by the Chinese authorities in January 2017, the South China Morning Post reported at the time. In August 2022, Xiao was sentenced to 13 years in prison after the Chinese authorities found him guilty of illegally obtaining public deposits, breach of trust, bribery and the illegal use of funds.