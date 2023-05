BEIJING - China’s state tobacco monopoly, which supplies the world’s largest cigarette market and one in every three smokers on Earth, is engulfed in an anti-corruption sweep that has also snared regulators responsible for overseeing it.

Nearly 20 senior executives and officials from the government-controlled China National Tobacco Corporation (China Tobacco) and the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA), the regulator, have been caught up in the anti-graft investigation since 2021.