China’s SenseTime unfurls latest AI challenger to ChatGPT

HONG KONG – SenseTime Group on Monday showed off a suite of new artificial-intelligence (AI) services developed with the company’s access to vast troves of data and deep computing power, including the latest Chinese challenger to AI phenomenon ChatGPT.

Chief executive officer Xu Li took the stage during a virtual presentation to demonstrate the large AI model SenseNova and a user-facing chatbot called SenseChat.

Mr Xu, with help from staff, introduced how SenseChat could tell a story about a cat catching fish, with multiple rounds of questions and responses.

Then he demonstrated how the bot could help with writing computer code, taking in layman-level questions in English or Chinese and translating them into a workable product.

“With SenseNova, we can provide a supermarket of AI big models” for clients, Mr Xu said. “We welcome our partners to connect to the big model and upgrade it with us.”

Mr Xu said that now human programmers do about 80 per cent of the work in AI development, but it will be reversed in future so that AI can handle 80 per cent of the effort while humans take on 20 per cent of the work to direct and polish.

The AI model can also help double-check, translate and revise code, he added.

Mr Xu also unveiled an image processing tool called Miaohua, or “draw in seconds”.

A fourth demo about a product called Ruying, or “like a shadow”, can model the moves of a human to animate a digital being in a video.

The Hong Kong-headquartered AI software company also unveiled a service for modelling structures that use AI rendering to generate 3D buildings.

SenseTime, best known as a leader in computer vision, is joining a global race to develop generative AI since OpenAI’s ChatGPT captured the popular imagination.

Microsoft pledged a US$10 billion (S$13.3 billion) investment toward the US start-up, while rivals from Google to Baidu unveiled AI services that can similarly create original content from poetry to art just with simple user prompts.

SenseTime, which in March telegraphed Monday’s event by disclosing progress in training text-to-image large generative models, is also backed by Alibaba Group.

Like every other major tech firm, the Chinese online commerce leader founded by Mr Jack Ma is working on integrating generative AI across its various services, and began inviting corporate cloud customers to test drive the service last week.

There are concerns however over whether Chinese companies can secure reliable access to the high-end chips and technology needed to develop large-scale AI models over the longer term.

SenseTime itself is operating under US sanctions that inhibit its access to capital as well as crucial American components, and the Biden administration in 2022 imposed restrictions on the sale of AI accelerator chips to Chinese customers – a critical component in the development of any large-scale generative model.