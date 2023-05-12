China’s Q1 emissions reach record high as green energy growth ramps up

SINGAPORE - A resurgent economy pushed China’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to a record high for the first three months of the year and this is on track to reach an all-time high for the whole of 2023, an analysis published on Friday shows.

Emissions grew 4 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared with a year earlier, said the analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea).

The end of China’s zero-Covid policy and a drought curbing hydropower output were the main reasons for the jump in the level of emissions, noted the organisation that is registered in Finland and has staff across Asia and Europe.

But rapid growth in renewable energy investment is changing the outlook. Increasing wind and solar power generation is expected to curb China’s huge appetite for fossil fuels, especially coal, meaning emissions from the world’s top CO2 polluter could peak this decade and start to decline, the analysis said.

China is by far the world’s largest consumer of coal, which is burnt in power plants and steel mills. Coal is the top source of greenhouse gas pollution driving climate change and what China decides on energy use has major implications for global climate diplomacy and climate impacts.

The nation emits a third of the world’s greenhouse gases, the World Bank says.

But it is also the world’s largest investor in renewable energy and the government is accelerating spending on wind and solar, as well as nuclear, to meet China’s growing electricity needs.

According to the analysis, which Crea produced for Carbon Brief, a science and policy of climate change news site, China is targeting 160GW or gigawatts of new wind and solar capacity for 2023, up from 125GW added in 2022.

Globally, new wind and solar capacity for 2022 totalled 267GW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

“If the 160GW target is met, the additional capacity would generate enough to cover a 3 per cent increase in China’s electricity demand,” Crea analysts Lauri Myllyvirta and Qi Qin said in the report, which is based on official figures and commercial data.

Electricity demand growth in 2023, largely driven by industry, was likely to be even larger because of the economic rebound and government stimulus, meaning coal power output would also increase, the analysts said.

“For the rest of the year, the government’s focus on economic growth means that China’s emissions are likely to reach an all-time high in 2023, topping the previous peak in 2021,” they added.

In 2021, China’s CO2 emissions rose to nearly 12 billion tonnes, accounting for 33 per cent of the global total for that year, the International Energy Agency said. China’s emissions were relatively flat in 2022, declining by 0.2 per cent, it added.