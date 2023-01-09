China’s open borders spark homecoming rush

BEIJING – There was jubilation and heartache in cities across China as the long-awaited border reopening – the final step in country’s dismantling of zero-Covid – sparked a homecoming rush for many.

Ms Gu Tingting was looking forward to seeing her grandfather and eating local cuisine in Beijing after a three-year absence in London, where she works for an energy company.

“I’m gonna cry, I’m back in Beijing and will eat dumplings, lamb skewers, everything I like,” said the 28-year-old, who flew into the capital via Hong Kong.

Starting Sunday, China no longer requires quarantine for arrivals after authorities ditched the policy that, along with the exorbitant cost of air fares amid severe capacity constraints, was a major deterrent for travellers.

While anyone wanting to enter the country will still need a 48-hour negative Covid-19 test result, the substantial easing in border controls just two weeks before the Chinese New Year holiday marks an end to Beijing’s efforts to keep out the virus.

But the influx of travellers heading into the country is unlikely to be matched by a surge in demand for overseas trips.

The flow of Chinese tourists, previously a US$280 billion (S$373 billion) spending force in global holiday hotspots from Paris to Tokyo, will take months if not years to recover to its pre-pandemic level.

A raft of countries has implemented testing requirements on travellers from China after infections surged, and airlines have been reluctant to immediately make major changes to their flight schedules meaning capacity remains tight and prices high.

“The willingness to travel has started to strongly rebound among Chinese,” said head of China leisure and transport research at UBS Securities Chen Xin. “But it still takes time to be reflected in the outbound travel routes.”

The reopening of China’s borders marks the end of zero-Covid, a strategy that left the world’s second-biggest economy isolated for three years and weighed heavily on the economy.

While the measures managed to keep the virus at bay for much of the pandemic as it killed millions elsewhere, they became increasingly irrelevant as the emergence of more infectious variants made stamping out the coronavirus all but impossible.

Mr Royce flew into Shanghai from Hong Kong on Sunday after an almost month-long trip to Australia – his first overseas journey in three years.

He waited for four days in Hong Kong to avoid quarantine in the mainland. Mr Royce, who operates an import-export business in Shanghai, plans to leave again for Europe next month to meet clients.

“The reopening is extremely important for the economy,” he said. “For those three years it was shut down, the relationships with our partners in different countries just deteriorated.”