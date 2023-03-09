News analysis

China’s one-time heir apparent to President Xi Jinping to be kicked upstairs

Benjamin Kang Lim
Global Affairs Correspondent
Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua (centre) during the opening session of the NPC in Beijing, on March 5, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING - Up to three standard-bearers of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) Youth League faction could be kicked upstairs and appointed advisers to Parliament, clipping the wings of the once-high-flying group.

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua, once touted as a potential successor to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Supreme Court President Zhou Qiang, 63, and Madam Shen Yueyue, 66, the current president of the government-backed NGO All-China Women’s Federation and a vice-chair of the National People’s Congress (NPC), or Parliament, could soon be political has-beens.

