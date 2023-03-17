China’s new data oversight body key in smart city development

BEIJING - A new national data administrative body announced by China last week as part of a reorganisation of the civil service will be a one-stop shop for all data-related issues in the country.

They range from what businesses will be allowed to collect and how data can be traded in-country to what can be exported.

Operating under the aegis of China’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Data Administration’s duties will involve planning and building what has been described as a “digital economy” and “digital society”, which includes the building of smart cities and coordinating the linkage and use of information, whether between departments or nationwide.

Amid growing tech rivalry with the United States, there are hopes that this could give China an edge in harnessing the troves of user data generated in the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s efforts to move into big data had a promising start.

In 2020, China’s Cabinet and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued a directive designating data as a fifth component of production, along with land, labour, capital and technology.

The following year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), in its 14th Five-Year Plan, outlined what it hopes the “strategic emerging industry” would achieve. This includes international cooperation between Chinese and foreign big data services, setting standards in research and development, and encouraging multinational firms to set up shop in China for data research.

It aims that by 2025, China will have a mechanism to facilitate data trading and cross-border transfers, while providing big data services in countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Taking their cue from the central government, several provincial and county governments had set up various bodies to manage data, which included personal information that had been collected by service providers and user data from apps and software.

According to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, China’s digital economy has doubled in the five years since 2016 to 45.5 trillion yuan (S$8.86 trillion) in 2021.

It now accounts for about 17 per cent of gross domestic product, and is likely to continue playing a bigger role in years to come.

But there was not one overarching body in charge of supervising such bodies: The various units could be parked under the local offices of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the MIIT, or even that of the state economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission.

This meant that information was not coordinated, and at times kept in silos, a point which came to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Weeks after the pandemic first broke out in January 2020, the government managed to quickly launch a contact-tracing app, Cell Data Travel Card.

Using information fed by the nation’s three telcos – China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile – the app harnessed cell tower information to track people’s movements.

But the radius needed was much narrower for contact-tracing, and various provinces and municipalities developed their own versions of such apps, storing data within their various jurisdictions.

This meant that a person’s vaccination or Covid-19 test records stored in an app from one’s home province could not be accessed by the app of another province. That presented a multitude of issues for travellers at the time.

“We were under pressure to try and create workarounds for this, but at the end of the day, if data is not being shared across governments, then there’s very little we could do,” said a government relations executive from a company involved in developing such apps.

She asked not to be named because she was not authorised to speak to the media.

That the applications could be rolled out so quickly in 2020 was a result of the government having spent much of the past decade pushing local governments to standardise the format in which personal information was collected and stored, allowing for it to be quickly inputted in any software system.

“Even though the Covid-19 tracking programmes have now been destroyed, the data sets and format still remain. We are hopeful that with an agency coordinating big data, hopefully the next time there is a national crisis again, we can integrate much faster and more seamlessly,” she said.