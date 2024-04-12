China’s mammoth effort to help foreigners spend, spend, spend

BEIJING - On a visit to Beijing last June, Cecilia Skingsley joined her colleagues for dinner at a restaurant in the financial district on the west side of the city near the headquarters of the central bank.

But when the bill arrived, Skingsley, head of the innovation hub at the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements, was stumped. The restaurant wouldn’t accept cash and didn’t have a point-of-sale (POS) machine that could process overseas bank cards.

The only method of payment the restaurant would accept was via QR codes using the ubiquitous Alipay or WeChat apps — which Skingsley, like most foreign visitors, didn’t have. A Chinese colleague came to her rescue and settled the bill by scanning the QR code.

Skingsley’s experience highlights the obstacles facing foreign visitors in China when it comes to paying for goods and services. Whether taking a taxi, shopping, visiting tourist attractions, or even buying a cup of coffee, in some cases, the only way to pay is via QR code scanning. Foreign bank cards and cash are of little use, leaving visitors with the problem of “have money, can’t spend.”

The problem has become more prominent since the pandemic, which accelerated the divergence in payment methods between China — which went down the path of QR codes — and the rest of the world, which, by and large, adopted near-field communication (NFC) technology, which allows contactless payment, or tap to pay.

Regulators have been pushing banks and non-bank payment platforms, such as Alipay, owned by Ant Group, and WeChat Pay, operated by Tencent Holdings’ Tenpay Payment Technology, to improve services for international visitors and make it easier for them to spend money. The campaign is part of a broader strategy to boost China’s attraction as a destination for overseas visitors and reverse a slump in foreign investment.

QR vs NFC

During the pandemic, global payment service companies like MasterCard accelerated the migration to NFC technology. MasterCard users can now tap to pay in most of its more than 200 foreign markets, and more than 60 per cent of its transactions worldwide are now completed this way, a source with the New York-based company told Caixin.

China’s digital payments system adopted a technology that allows the use of barcode or QR code scanning to make transactions via mobile phones. The unfamiliarity of this system to overseas visitors left many struggling to pay for goods and services. The problems were compounded by the onerous sign-up process for foreigners to set up a WeChat Pay or Alipay account in China, which includes a requirement for real-name authentication.

The situation started to improve in 2019 when Alipay and WeChat Pay, which together account for more than 90 per cent of China’s non-bank mobile payments market, allowed overseas users to link certain international cards to their apps, but the service only allowed them to transact with a limited number of merchants.

In recent years, the two platforms have made upgrades that allow users to link overseas cards issued by global payment companies such as Visa, MasterCard, and JCB to their apps, giving them access to tens of millions of local merchants. International users now can spend up to 3,500 yuan (S$668) via Alipay without going through the full identity verification process, sources close to the platform told Caixin.

Foreign users of WeChat Pay can now link their overseas bank cards for payments under a specified amount without providing full identity information, while the identity verification process has been simplified.

WeChat Pay has also waived transaction fees for users with foreign bank cards on payments of 200 yuan or less to meet their needs for low-value, high-frequency purchases, although transactions over that amount are subject to a 3 per cent fee, according to a Tencent statement in July. Alipay has a similar policy.

Under central bank guidance, the two digital payment behemoths have raised the cap on a single mobile payment for foreign users to US$5,000 (S$6777) from US$1,000 (S$1355) and the limit on their annual mobile payments to $50,000 from $10,000, according to their statements in March.

But the government wants banks and payment platforms to do more to help overseas visitors. The State Council, China’s cabinet, released a directive on March 7, urging them to streamline registration processes, and make sure there’s a choice of payment methods in areas that draw large foreign footfall.