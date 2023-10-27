Obituary: China’s Li Keqiang, a premier who governed in the President’s shadow

BEIJING – Mr Li Keqiang, who died of a heart attack in Shanghai on Friday at 68, had served as premier for a decade until March, in the shadow of President Xi Jinping.

As the second highest-ranked official in the country after the President, he was supposed to be in charge of the Chinese economy, the second-largest in the world, and he was, for the first few years of his two five-year terms in office.

He had already earned his economic chops by then, having significantly improved the economies of the two provinces he had headed earlier – Henan and Liaoning. He also had a PhD in economics from the prestigious Peking University and a first degree in law from the same institution.

But increasingly as premier, Mr Li found himself shunted aside by his erstwhile political rival, Mr Xi, who had begun concentrating power in his own hands after taking over the reins of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the military in 2012.

By the time Mr Li left office, he had little say over economic policy-making, which had been given over to Mr Xi’s trusted ally, the Harvard-trained Vice-Premier Liu He, in 2018.

Likonomics

When the Xi-Li administration took over the reins of the party in 2012 and the government in 2013, China’s economy was on a downward slide with mounting debt and severe industrial overcapacity left behind by the huge economic stimulus of the previous administration to counter the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

Mr Li set about rescuing the economy with his signature Likonomics, a three-prong approach of debt reduction, no more stimulus and structural reforms.

He focused his attention on government austerity, a more equitable distribution of income and moving towards a consumption-based economy instead of relying on export-led growth.

Likonomics, a term coined in late 2013 by British investment adviser Barclays Capital, had limited success, hampered by dwindling export demand and global economic pressures which led to lower-than-expected growth.

In defence of Mr Li, a retired government official who requested anonymity said: “He was the only (Chinese) premier with a PhD in economics, and truly understood the economy.

“He was competent and worked hard, but had no outstanding achievements because he faced difficult challenges,” the source told The Straits Times, referring to the trade war with the United States and the Covid-19 pandemic.