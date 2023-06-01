China’s Henan province braces itself for more wheat-damaging rain

BEIJING – China’s largest wheat-growing province of Henan is expected to be hit by more rain in the coming days, state forecasters said on Thursday. This will complicate efforts to harvest grain already damaged by wetter-than-normal weather in late May.

Known as the granary of China, the south of Henan was struck by higher-than-normal rainfall in the last week of May, days ahead of the harvest of wheat planted last winter. The rain has caused some grain to sprout or be hit by blight.

China’s winter wheat accounts for the majority of the country’s annual output.

Medium to heavy rain can be expected in the south of Henan on Saturday, national weather forecasters said on Thursday.

Most of China’s other key wheat-growing provinces, including the central and southern parts of Henan, Anhui, Hebei, Jiangsu and southern Shaanxi, have also been drenched by recent rain, said Mr Ma Wenfeng, a senior analyst with Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy.

“The area affected is relatively large... This basically covers the wheat-producing areas in central and southern China,” said Mr Ma.

The world’s top grower of the grain was expecting a bumper crop in 2023 of 137 million tonnes.

About 30 million tonnes will be affected by the rain, estimated Mr Ma, with between 10 million tonnes and 20 million tonnes likely to have sprouted, meaning it is unfit for human consumption.

The Agriculture Ministry this week urged the local authorities to dispatch emergency teams to drain water from fields, speed up access by harvesters and mobilise drying machinery to save as much of the crop as possible.

On Wednesday, the agriculture bureau of Anhui province, seeking to protect the crop from further damage, urged farmers: “Don’t wait... Speed up the harvest.”

China is no stranger to floods and droughts. But abnormal weather patterns still risk devastating key crops and squeezing supplies.

The recent wet weather was the worst to occur during the wheat-ripening period in 10 years, the Henan provincial agricultural department told state media. It affected all 17 cities in the province, especially the southern cities of Zhumadian and Nanyang.

The torrential rain and flash flooding have also caused at least three deaths in Lianghe town in Yunnan province and displaced thousands in Sichuan province in recent days, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The rain has inundated large swathes of China in recent weeks, prompting weather officials to issue a steady stream of warnings and advisories. China’s flood season began on March 24, eight days earlier than usual, state media said.

“So far, the flood control situation this year has been tougher than in previous years,” said Mr Shang Quanmin, an official with the Water Resources Ministry’s Department of Flood and Drought Control, according to China Daily. REUTERS