China’s grey-zone tactics toward Taiwan raise risk of miscalculation and escalation: Analysts

TAIPEI – Earlier in April, the Chinese maritime police said they would board and inspect cargo ships and construction vessels in the Taiwan Strait as part of a special three-day operation that alarmed Taipei.

Officially, the move was intended to “ensure the safety of vessel navigation and ensure the safe and orderly operation of key projects on water”, said the Fujian Maritime Safety Administration.

But Taiwanese officials and analysts viewed it as something else – a new grey-zone tactic, or a coercive action, designed to intimidate while stopping short of a conventional war.

Launched just hours before Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was due to meet United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, China’s ship inspection plan was widely regarded as a retaliatory measure to show its displeasure towards the island, which it claims sovereignty over.

In the end, China did not inspect any ships, but the announcement alone was enough to ruffle feathers in Taipei.

Taiwan’s transport ministry said it has lodged a strong protest with China, and instructed shipping operators to refuse such requests from China if they encounter them.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, describing the move as “unreasonable”, warned of similar situations in future.

For years, Taiwan has accused China of employing a wide range of grey-zone tactics to intimidate the island and undermine the morale of the Taiwanese people, such as through diplomatic and economic pressures, or means of information warfare.

While no one is getting physically hurt, the fear is that such moves raise the risk of miscalculation and military conflict, defence analysts said.

“Accidents are always possible, and doing these things will only make the risk of an accident even higher,” said Dr Lee Jyun-yi, an expert in unconventional warfare strategies at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR) think-tank.

“But China will keep trying to come up with new tactics in the grey zone, and hope that at least some of them will work to create tension in Taiwan,” he added.

According to a 2022 study published by California-based Rand Corp, China views grey-zone activities as “a natural extension of how countries exercise power”, and a way to pressure others to act according to its interests.

Beijing has over the past decade employed nearly 80 different grey-zone tactics against Japan, Vietnam, India and the Philippines, the US think-tank said, but Taiwan received the brunt of the “greatest variety of tactics”.

Dr Lee noted that this is one of the reasons why grey-zone warfare is so worrying for Taipei: What it entails constantly changes.