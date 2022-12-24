China’s football dream turned nightmare

BEIJING – During the 2002 World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, China made its debut appearance at the tournament, grouped with powerhouse Brazil, Turkey and Costa Rica.
Its participation was short-lived: the team crashed out at the group stage without scoring a single goal.
In the two decades since, there have been efforts to promote the sport – along with ambitions of hosting footballing’s greatest competition.
Yet the focus on infrastructure and hardware, rather than truly creating a ground-up culture, along with the interference of politics, has meant that the beautiful game in China repeatedly scores own goals.
Purportedly a football fan, Chinese President Xi Jinping had said in 2015 he wanted China to be a “major Fifa nation” by 2030. This meant hosting and, hopefully, winning the tournament. This resulted in the Football Reform and Development Programme in 2016, with the goal of making China a sporting superpower by 2050.
At the same time, the local China Super League (CSL) had bounced back from scandals involving match fixing, gambling and corruption that saw the 2010 arrest of three vice-presidents of the Chinese Football Association, the sport’s administrator.
Attendance at matches started picking up, and a rash of Chinese companies launched into purchasing football clubs at home and abroad.
“At the time, it was not just politically expedient, but there were also commercial opportunities,” said Emlyon Business School’s professor of global sport Simon Chadwick. “It was inevitable but not uncommon that the business decisions were in reaction to government policy.”
Bankrolled by large conglomerates riding on a property boom, clubs spent indiscriminately, with several high-profile player acquisitions, including Brazilian footballer Oscar from Chelsea in 2017 for €60 million (about S$93 million then).
In 2016, electronics retailer Suning Corp bought a majority stake in Italian club Inter Milan, giving it a much-needed cash injection for its return to Italy’s and Europe’s elite.
But as Beijing began to shift its focus to narrowing the income gap within Chinese society and cracking down on financial excesses of big companies while others got caught up in the bursting of the property bubble, football clubs belonging to large conglomerates began to feel the brunt.
Last February, Suning’s other team and China’s defending champion Jiangsu Suning FC was abruptly dissolved, with the conglomerate citing financial difficulties and saying it was shifting focus to its core businesses.
In October 2021, Guangzhou FC parted ways with its Italian team manager Fabio Cannavaro, one of the highest-paid football managers in the world, as troubles began to mount at its parent company, property developer Evergrande.
Meanwhile, football officials and the CSL tried to rein in overspending by rewriting the rules, including imposing a tax on player imports and limiting the number of foreign players allowed in each club.
Officials at Fifa, the world football governing body, have also been investigating allegations of unpaid salaries, including from some of the world’s biggest players like Brazilians Fernando Martins and Renato Augusto, who filed complaints against their former club Beijing Guoan.
And then there are the bizarre instructions from administrators, many of whom have little background in sports.
In 2018, a deputy director of the General Administration of Sport said players could not play together on the national team because they were playing against each other every week at the CSL.
That year, after yet another disappointing performance at the World Cup qualifiers, the national team was ordered to undergo military-style boot-camp training.
In 2021, the sports administration banned tattoos, even suggesting that players have tattoos removed, while national-level sports teams were told to organise “ideological and political education activities” that would “strengthen the patriotic education” of players.
It is exactly this sort of level of control in sports administration that has harmed football in China, said Mark Dreyer, author of Sporting Superpower, a book examining sports in the country.
“Discipline or control-based rules tend to work in individual sports that are repetitive… But in soccer, the best players are the ones who have the most variation, those who do the unexpected and the unpredictable,” he wrote.
China’s state-run sports system – identifying sporting potential from a young age and putting the athletes through a rigorous training system with much of their lives tightly controlled – has led to Olympic successes in areas like gymnastics, badminton, table tennis and, more recently, speed skating at the Winter Games.
But the rigid programme has also faced criticism from athletes like two-time tennis Grand Slam winner Li Na, who controversially left the system in 2008 and found success in 2011 at the Australian Open and French Open.
For much of the last two years, the CSL has had play start and stop because of the pandemic and to accommodate the World Cup qualifier schedule. Most matches that went ahead were held in Covid-19 bubbles, free of audiences.
Meanwhile, sports events that were meant to be staged in China have been rescheduled or moved to other destinations: in April, the EAFF E-1 Football Championship was moved to Japan, where it took place three months later; the Asian Games, meant to be held in Hangzhou September, have been postponed to 2023; and next year’s Asian Cup, which could have been a precursor to hosting a World Cup, has been moved to Qatar.
Yet, despite the lack of China’s own ability where football is concerned, the sport is still wildly popular among the Chinese.
According to Douyin – the Chinese version of TikTok – which streamed the recent World Cup matches free, there were a total of 10.6 billion views of the entire tournament. Last weekend’s final alone attracted 230 million viewers, despite the unfriendly kick-off time of 11pm in China.
What is more, what the country lacks in footballing prowess, it makes up for in other areas: the official smartphone of the tournament was Chinese brand Vivo; Wanda Group is one of Fifa’s seven commercial partners; half of the transport fleet in Qatar was provided by Yutong; and China Railway Construction Corp built Lusail Stadium – where Sunday’s World Cup final was played – in cooperation with Qatar’s HBK building group.
Locally, there are also attempts to foster a more ground-up approach to the beautiful game.
In 2018, soccer was made part of the physical education curriculum. Youth coaching centres also started sprouting up across the country, with those in more affluent regions boasting foreign coaches.
To increase grassroots participation, the government pledged in 2021 to build 16 to 18 football cities to promote the sport over the next four years. But like much of policy from Beijing, the announcement was made in broad strokes but was sparse in details.
“At the end of the day, I don’t care whether my players have tattoos or funny haircuts or are paid millions,” said driver Zhang Shidong, a self-professed football fan who often tunes into match commentary on his phone while on the road.
“I just want footballers to be able to play, but when you compare them with those in other leagues, our team looks like they don’t even know what they’re doing.”