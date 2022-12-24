China’s football dream turned nightmare

BEIJING – During the 2002 World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, China made its debut appearance at the tournament, grouped with powerhouse Brazil, Turkey and Costa Rica.

Its participation was short-lived: the team crashed out at the group stage without scoring a single goal.

In the two decades since, there have been efforts to promote the sport – along with ambitions of hosting footballing’s greatest competition.

Yet the focus on infrastructure and hardware, rather than truly creating a ground-up culture, along with the interference of politics, has meant that the beautiful game in China repeatedly scores own goals.

Purportedly a football fan, Chinese President Xi Jinping had said in 2015 he wanted China to be a “major Fifa nation” by 2030. This meant hosting and, hopefully, winning the tournament. This resulted in the Football Reform and Development Programme in 2016, with the goal of making China a sporting superpower by 2050.

At the same time, the local China Super League (CSL) had bounced back from scandals involving match fixing, gambling and corruption that saw the 2010 arrest of three vice-presidents of the Chinese Football Association, the sport’s administrator.

Attendance at matches started picking up, and a rash of Chinese companies launched into purchasing football clubs at home and abroad.

“At the time, it was not just politically expedient, but there were also commercial opportunities,” said Emlyon Business School’s professor of global sport Simon Chadwick. “It was inevitable but not uncommon that the business decisions were in reaction to government policy.”

Bankrolled by large conglomerates riding on a property boom, clubs spent indiscriminately, with several high-profile player acquisitions, including Brazilian footballer Oscar from Chelsea in 2017 for €60 million (about S$93 million then).

In 2016, electronics retailer Suning Corp bought a majority stake in Italian club Inter Milan, giving it a much-needed cash injection for its return to Italy’s and Europe’s elite.

But as Beijing began to shift its focus to narrowing the income gap within Chinese society and cracking down on financial excesses of big companies while others got caught up in the bursting of the property bubble, football clubs belonging to large conglomerates began to feel the brunt.

Last February, Suning’s other team and China’s defending champion Jiangsu Suning FC was abruptly dissolved, with the conglomerate citing financial difficulties and saying it was shifting focus to its core businesses.

In October 2021, Guangzhou FC parted ways with its Italian team manager Fabio Cannavaro, one of the highest-paid football managers in the world, as troubles began to mount at its parent company, property developer Evergrande.

Meanwhile, football officials and the CSL tried to rein in overspending by rewriting the rules, including imposing a tax on player imports and limiting the number of foreign players allowed in each club.

Officials at Fifa, the world football governing body, have also been investigating allegations of unpaid salaries, including from some of the world’s biggest players like Brazilians Fernando Martins and Renato Augusto, who filed complaints against their former club Beijing Guoan.