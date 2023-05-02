China’s economic revival threatens clean air gains

In March, 14 days of heavy pollution were recorded in Beijing, and the number of days with good air quality decreased by 25 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yang Yuqi and Han Wei

Updated
31 min ago
Published
41 min ago
BEIJING - China’s decade-long battle against air pollution is facing a setback, as people witnessed a return of the choking smog that had rarely been seen in recent years.

The clear blue sky, once a rare sight, is again becoming a luxury this spring as factories gear up production in a bid to recover from three years of pandemic disruptions. In March, 14 days of heavy pollution were recorded in Beijing, and the number of days with good air quality decreased 25 per cent from the previous year, according to official Air Quality Index (AQI) data. The concentration of PM2.5 — ultrafine particles in the air that are hazardous to health — surged 40 per cent.

