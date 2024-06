TAIPEI – In the middle of a legislative hearing on May 31, Taiwanese lawmaker Chuang Jui-hsiung of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) recited the lyrics of a song by home-grown pop star Rainie Yang.

“The wolf is coming. Who is the next victim?”, he said during an exchange with Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai, quoting from the 2007 song Wolf Coming.