China’s Covid-19 surge leads countries to consider entry restrictions

NEW YORK – Nations across the globe are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travellers from China as the country of 1.4 billion abandons its zero-Covid policy and prepares to reopen borders in early January.

The US is considering new coronavirus precautions for people travelling from China amid questions about the transparency of data China is reporting about the spread of the virus, according to American officials, who asked not to be identified.

Japan moved quickly yesterday to announce steps requiring a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival soon after Beijing said it no longer subject inbound travellers to quarantine from Jan 8.

China is rapidly dismantling its stringent pandemic measures in the face of discontent with zero-Covid rules, triggering outbreaks across the country.

Uncertainty over the true scale of infections without reliable official figures is fuelling concern that the rapid spread of the virus could lead to the emergence of new variants.

China is experiencing the world’s largest Covid-19 outbreak, raising concerns among public-health officials worldwide.

Almost 37 million people may have been infected with the virus on a single day last week, according to estimates from the government’s top health authority.

Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there are “great discrepancies” in information coming out of the country, fuelling growing concern.

Japan will require negative Covid-19 test results upon arrival for visitors who have been in mainland China within a seven-day period, while those who test positive will have to quarantine for a week.

The US is weighing similar steps, the officials said, as a way to prevent further spread.

Malaysia has also imposed new tracking and surveillance measures. India began random testing of about 2 per cent of passengers arriving from other countries at all international airports a week ago to minimize the risk of any new variant entering the country.

Holiday bookings for outbound flights from mainland China jumped 254 per cent Tuesday morning from the day before, according to Trip.com Group data, underscoring how the country’s vast population is ready and hungry for travel.

The top five destinations were Singapore, with a 600 per cent increase in bookings, followed by about 400 per cent for South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand.