China’s Covid-19 cases jump to six-month high as outbreaks flare

BEIJING – China’s daily Covid-19 cases jumped to the highest in more than six months, as outbreaks flared across the nation and health officials declared the nation will stick with its strict virus controls.

The country reported 5,436 cases for Sunday, up 27 per cent from the day before to the most since May 2, when Shanghai was in the midst of its months-long lockdown.

Beijing has shut schools in its most populous district, ordering students to study from home as an outbreak in the capital persists. Multiple schools in the Chaoyang district, home to corporate headquarters and embassies, halted in-person schooling from Monday, according to social media posts, although there’s been no official government statement. Beijing reported 55 new infections for Sunday.

Hopes China would start to wind back its zero-tolerance approach to the virus – fanned by unverified social media posts last week – were damped by comments from health officials over the weekend. China will “unswervingly” adhere to its current virus controls given increasingly serious outbreaks, cadres from the National Health Commission (NHC) said at a highly anticipated briefing on Saturday.

“Previous practices have proved that our prevention and control plans and a series of strategic measures are completely correct,” Hu Xiang, an official at the NHC’s disease prevention and control bureau, told reporters. “The policies are also the most economical and effective.”

The southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou found 1,935 cases. Haizhu, the downtown district where most of the cases were detected, is currently under a three-day lockdown announced on Saturday, as local authorities struggle to reach zero transmission of the virus.

Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province city and home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, reported 297 cases for Sunday, after it came under lockdown since last week. Municipal authorities pledged to take target Covid-19 restrictions as the NHC named it as one of the places to have implemented overly excessive virus curbs over the weekend’s press briefing. BLOOMBERG