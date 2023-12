BEIJING - Cloud computing has become a new battleground in the China-US fight for tech dominance.

China’s biggest cloud service providers, including units from Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei, are betting big on overseas expansion as profits dwindle in their saturated home market. But as Chinese competitors push overseas, they are encroaching on the territory of global players such as US giants Microsoft and Amazon, which dominate many markets around the world.