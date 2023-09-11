China’s ‘boot camp’ recruits shed excess kilos

BEIJING - Ms Chen Shuling has long been doing everything she can to lose weight.

In the past two years, she has signed up twice to join a weight reduction “boot camp” programme in Dongguan, about an hour’s drive from her home in Shenzhen, in Guangdong province.

Each time, Ms Chen spent several weeks receiving training in the form of military drills.

“A former colleague of mine mentioned this programme to me, and I checked it out before deciding to join,” said the 28-year-old, who works for an international trade company.

Ms Chen was relatively athletic before she signed up for the boot camp, often running for an hour on her own.

“However, I tended to eat more than I should when I socialised with friends. I also thought that exercising by myself was not that effective,” she said.

As she considered herself a little chubby, Chen wanted to lose weight by doing sports.

She went to the training site in 2021 to view the camp’s facilities and how it is run, including exercise arrangements and accommodations.

“The venue was well-equipped, with an anti-slip mat on the floor. The cook was from Guangdong, so I thought the food would be very acceptable for me. In addition, the trainers promised not to put me on too strict a diet,” she said.

Being something of a veteran exerciser, Ms Chen knew exactly what she wanted.

She ruled out several other programmes after finding they had poor exercise equipment or bad management.

“It’s important to prioritise safety,” she said.

When Ms Chen was between jobs in 2021, she stayed in the Dongguan training facility for two months, after considering the benefits and disadvantages of such a programme.

She exercised for three to four hours in a day.

“It was a packed schedule, so I was never bored,” she said.

Ms Chen made every effort to follow the training instructions. When she did not feel she could do certain exercises, she said the trainers helped her find alternatives.

She developed a healthy lifestyle at the training centre.