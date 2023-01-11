China’s ancient capital tiptoes out of Covid-19’s shadow

XI’AN - Just within Xi’an’s historic city walls is the Bell Tower district, an area dotted with eateries usually popular with tourists. On a wintry Thursday night, snaking queues formed outside hotpot restaurants and skewer shops, where customers sat on little plastic stools as they waited.

Many were locals taking advantage of the lack of tourists to patronise popular restaurants.

Usually a popular destination for those wanting to see China’s ancient capital, or a stopping point before visiting the terracotta warriors, the western Chinese city is still edging its way back to normalcy, even as Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Mask-wearing, especially of the N95 variety, is still common; many people don them even outdoors and in restaurants when not eating. Shops have hand sanitiser readily available for customers, and staff remind patrons not properly wearing their masks to adjust them.

“Since last winter, we’ve had many experiences with Covid-19, so we all would rather be careful,” said convenience store employee Chen Ni, referring to the harsh citywide lockdown between December 2021 and January 2022 that left many without access to essential supplies.

The 26-year-old, who recovered from a bout of Covid-19 in mid-December, said she still takes extra precautions such as masking up and frequently sanitising. “Even though I have some sort of immunity now, what if there’s a new version of the virus?” she said.

Down the road in Yanta District, there was barely a queue for tickets to enter the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, a once-popular tourist attraction.

Driver Liu Yanhong, who used to ferry mostly foreign tourists on private tours, said traffic around the area has also eased significantly in the past six months.

“Only since the new year have traffic jams started coming back, but you don’t see as many tour buses as before,” he told The Straits Times.

In pursuit of a zero-Covid policy, various provinces and regions started increasing travel restrictions following a spike in cases after the summer holidays.

With some of these new rules being sudden and arbitrary, it also meant travellers could unwittingly get caught up in lockdowns or, worse, be prevented from returning to their home cities, denting any appetite for holidays.

As the flow of foreign tourists dried up, the 45-year-old started working as a part-time driver on a ride-hailing platform, but even that source of income has taken a hit.

“I used to be able to do that about 14 nights a month to supplement my income, but by end-November it stopped, because people were getting sick and not going out,” he said. “Some people offered me a lot to ferry their relatives to the hospital, but I didn’t dare to because I still haven’t been infected.”

From his three-storey hostel-turned-bar within spitting distance of the ancient walls, Mr Xing Bin has seen tourists come and go in the past 12 years.

Hardest to bear, he said, has been 2022 as various virus regulations kept at home travellers worried of getting caught up in flash lockdowns.

“For a time, this was a place that attracted free-spirited wanderers and artists who wanted a break from the mainstream,” the 37-year-old told ST.