Cooperation with Russia not aimed at third party, says China’s Wang Yi

BEIJING - China and Russia pursue independent foreign policies and cooperation between the two sides is not aimed at a third party and will not be influenced by a third party, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

“China and Russia should follow the trend of progress of the times, show their responsibilities as major countries, fulfil their due international obligations, and strengthen strategic coordination,” Mr Wang said in a statement.

Mr Wang is in Russia to hold “strategic security” talks later on Tuesday. REUTERS