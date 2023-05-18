China, Russia, climate change, AI: Crowded agenda awaits G-7 leaders in Hiroshima summit

HIROSHIMA, Japan – China, Russia, climate change, artificial intelligence and diversity are among the issues on a crowded agenda awaiting leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of wealthy advanced democracies this weekend.

They arrived in a rainy Hiroshima on Thursday, though the wet weather did nothing to dampen their resolve to confront a series of pressing issues during their summit.

The G-7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, with the European Union a “non-enumerated” member without right to the rotating presidency.

Over their meetings through Sunday, the leaders will try to forge a united front on China and Russia, both uninvited but also the largest elephants in the room.

Their communique on Sunday is expected to highlight China’s “economic coercion”, while they are also set to discuss tougher sanctions on Russia, as well as the possibility of third-party sanctions, to choke off its ability to continue the war in Ukraine.

This has taken on urgency after Russia launched a series of fresh missile assaults on Ukraine in May, and amid President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling.

Meanwhile, in a split-screen image epitomising the battle for influence in developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday convened for the first time a two-day summit with five central Asian nations.

The same day, China fired back at G-7 nations with a report on the US’ “coercive diplomacy”. The official Xinhua News Agency cited the report as saying China has never bullied others nor started trade wars.

China’s accusations were not without basis. Dr Tosh Minohara, chairman of the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs think-tank, told The Straits Times that the US had, in the 1980s, likewise taken aim at Japan when its economy was on the ascendancy by accusing the country of unfair trading practices.

“It would be interesting to see where Japan stands on China,” he said. “Emotionally, it’s closer to Europe’s position and does not want to antagonise China. But on the other hand, it is allied with the US.”

As the G-7 leaders gathered, all of Japan was placed on high alert. Rubbish bins in major stations, not to mention vending machines including as far away as Ginza Station in Tokyo, were barred from use.

Police officers cut a dissonant presence along the rice paddy fields near Hiroshima Airport.

Drones attached to balloons hovered above Hiroshima, with traffic on roads and highways snarled as global leaders arrived. There was a sizeable presence of sniffer dogs, while police officers dotted the streets.