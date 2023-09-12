China, Russia and the DMZ: all of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s foreign trips

SEOUL - North Korea’s Kim Jong Un didn’t leave his country for six years after taking power in 2011.

Then, in 2018 he embarked on a 15-month international travel spree, heading to China, Russia, Vietnam and Singapore to meet world leaders, including then-US president Donald Trump, in a bout of ill-fated diplomatic engagement.

Talks collapsed, and then the coronavirus pandemic hit, so Mr Kim stopped travelling entirely, sealing off his country’s borders for three years, with even North Korean nationals not allowed to return.

But he embarked this week on his first overseas trip since 2019, heading by train to Russia.

Here is a look at all of Mr Kim’s previous international trips:

China, March 2018

Mr Kim’s first overseas trip as leader was to Beijing in March 2018, travelling overland in his bullet-proof train to meet President Xi Jinping. He told Mr Xi there was “no question that my first foreign visit would be to the Chinese capital”.

The meeting came after China had supported a series of tough UN resolutions imposing sanctions on Pyongyang after Mr Kim ramped up nuclear and ballistic missile testing.

China again, May 2018

Mr Kim was back in China just months after his first visit, this time flying to the eastern port city of Dalian.

He met Mr Xi again and the timing, just ahead of Mr Kim’s first meeting with Trump, sparked speculation China was seeking to discuss a possible Pyongyang-Washington rapprochement.

South Korea, May 2018

Mr Kim met then-South Korean president Moon Jae-in on May 26 for talks at Panmunjom, on the demilitarised zone between the two countries.

He spent several hours on the southern side of the border, meeting Mr Moon for dinner and talks.

Singapore, June 2018

Mr Kim arrived in Singapore on June 10 on an Air China 747 plane provided by Beijing for a historic first summit between North Korea and the United States.

He met Trump two days later and signed a declaration pledging to “work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”, but with no timeline.

In return, Trump said he would stop joint military drills with South Korea, long seen as a provocation by Pyongyang and Beijing.