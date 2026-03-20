China rolls out online registration for tourists in non-hotel stays, including rental homes

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The registration may be completed by either the foreign guest or the host.

BEIJING – China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) on March 20 launched a pilot online accommodation registration service for foreigners staying in non-hotel lodgings, aiming to make life in China more convenient for overseas visitors and residents.

The service, effective the same day, is being piloted in seven provincial-level regions – Hebei, Liaoning, Zhejiang, Hubei, Guangxi, Chongqing and Sichuan – and will be expanded nationwide in phases based on the pilot results, the NIA said.

Under China’s Exit and Entry Administration Law, hotels must register foreign guests and report the information to local public security authorities.

Foreigners staying in other accommodations – including homestays, rural villas, short-term rental apartments, inns and roadside lodgings – must register within 24 hours of moving in, either themselves or through their hosts.

With the new online service, registration can now be completed digitally, without an in-person visit to a public security office. Online filings carry the same legal validity as on-site registration.

Users can register via the NIA’s government service platform, including its official website, the NIA 12367 app, and the 12367 mini-programs on WeChat and Alipay. After identity verification, applicants can complete the filing step by step online and later access their registration records through the platform.

The registration may be completed by either the foreign guest or the host.

For first-time registrations, hosts are generally expected to assist, as they are usually more familiar with address details. Foreigners may file independently if they have previously registered the same residence through the platform or are staying in a home they own in China.

Hosts may be Chinese citizens or foreign nationals.

The policy also specifies that repeat registration is not required in certain situations, such as when a foreigner returns to the same self-owned residence in China after travel, or when a residence permit or permanent residence card holder returns to the same residence where the foreigner regularly lives during the validity period of their document.

The NIA said offline registration channels will remain available.

People can also consult the online guide, call the 12367 hotline, or seek help at local exit-entry service windows or police stations. Under Chinese law, foreigners or hosts who fail to complete accommodation registration as required may face warnings or, in some cases, fines. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK