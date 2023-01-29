China resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens

China said it would resume the examination and issuance of ordinary visas to Japanese citizens on Jan 29, 2023.
BEIJING - China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday.

Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination and issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens to China, the embassy said in a statement.

China this month stopped issuing visas for Japanese nationals after Japan toughened Covid-19 border control rules for travellers coming directly from China. Japan lodged a protest to China over the suspension of visas for Japanese citizens, asking Beijing to reverse the action. REUTERS

