China resolutely opposes US Vice-President Pence's comments on Hong Kong

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China on Friday (Oct 25) said it is extremely indignant about a speech by US Vice-President Mike Pence that accused China of curtailing the "rights and liberties" of people Hong Kong and resolutely opposes his comments.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing Friday that the United States should reflect on its own domestic issues, like gun violence, and correct its ways.

Pence gave a major policy speech Thursday in which he declared support for the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and criticised the National Basketball Association for siding with the Communist Party in China and silencing free speech.