China reports six new coronavirus cases

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported six new coronavirus cases for Monday (May 18), compared to seven a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday (May 19).

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that three of the six new cases were imported. The imported cases were all detected in Inner Mongolia.

Of the three new local transmissions, two were in the north-eastern border province of Jilin and one in Hubei, where the coronavirus was first detected.

The commission also reported 17 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Monday, compared to 18 on the previous day.