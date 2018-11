BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Agriculture Ministry said on Friday (Nov 23) that it had confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 avian flu in Yangzhou city in eastern Jiangsu province.

The case occurred on a farm with 11,810 birds. It was not specified if they were chickens or other types of poultry.

The authorities culled more than 31,000 poultry in the area following the case.