China reports fall in new coronavirus cases for third day, 38 more deaths

BEIJING (AFP, REUTERS) - China on Wednesday (March 4) reported 38 more deaths from the new coronavirus but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day.

It had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the country’s National Health Commission said, down slightly from 125 on the previous day.

On Sunday, there were 202 new cases, sharply down from 573 cases a day earlier.

Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 37 new deaths and 115 new cases as of Tuesday.

The death toll nationwide is now 2,981, with more than 80,200 people infected in total.