China reports economic rebound but warns of risks to recovery

BEIJING – China reported a rebound in consumer spending, industrial output and investment in 2023 after Covid-19 restrictions were dropped, while warning of risks to the economy’s recovery as unemployment rose and real estate investment continued to slump.

Retail sales rose 3.5 per cent in January and February compared with the same period in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Industrial output rose 2.4 per cent and fixed-asset investment grew strongly, as local governments increased infrastructure spending to spur the recovery.

However the unemployment rate increased, pointing to weakness in domestic demand.

The numbers were broadly in line with economists estimates and came after Beijing signalled that it would provide a similar fiscal stimulus to the economy as it had in 2022, betting on consumers to drive the recovery.

“This probably reinforces the view that even if we have a sequential upswing on China rebound on the back of the reopening, it’s not going to be like a big boom,” said Ms Johanna Chua, chief Asia Pacific economist at Citigroup Global Markets, in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

The spillover benefits of China’s rebound on other emerging markets will “be much more limited”, than in previous economic cycles, Ms Chua said.

“It’s really going to be more on the travel, tourist-depending economies around South-east Asia,” she added.

The two-month data may not fully reflect recent strength in consumer spending, as it includes January when China was hit by a wave of Covid-19 infections that followed the government’s sudden ending of Covid-19 restrictions the previous month.

Cases apparently peaked ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday in late January, prompting people to travel and spend again.

Factories also benefited as workforce shortages due to Covid-19 eased.

The value of new apartment sales over the period rose 3.5 per cent on-year, compared with a 22 per cent slump in the first two months of 2022.

That recovery from a low base is a sign that Beijing’s financial support for the property sector is taking effect following a deep real estate slump which has lasted for more than a year.

However residential property investment fell 4.6 per cent, meaning better sales are not yet leading to growth in housing investment which economists estimate drives up to 20 per cent of demand in China’s economy.

Beijing has refrained from providing cash stimulus to households, betting that a pickup in hiring by companies will boost wages and spending.

However, China’s official urban unemployment rate rose to 5.6 per cent from 5.5 per cent in December, and the jobless rate for young people jumped to a six-month high of 18.1 per cent.

“The relatively high jobless rate seems to suggest that the further recovery of consumption will hinge on policy dynamics,” said Mr Zhou Hao, chief economist at Guotai Junan International Holdings.

“Strong policy support is needed to unleash the growth potential.”

“The problem of insufficient demand is still prominent. The economy’s foundation for rebounding is not yet secured,” the statistics bureau said in a statement.