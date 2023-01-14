China reports almost 60,000 Covid-19-related deaths in a month: Health authorities

BEIJING - China’s health authorities on Saturday reported almost 60,000 Covid-19-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since the loosening of its virus restrictions in early December.

There were a total of 59,938 Covid-19-related deaths between Dec 8, 2022 and Jan 12 this year, Ms Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

Ms Jiao also said Covid-19 fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients is continuing to decline.

Nationwide, “the number of fever clinic visitors is generally in a declining trend after peaking, both in cities and rural areas,” she said.

Ms Jiao said the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 was steadily falling as well.

The number of severe cases has also peaked, she added, though remained at a high level, and patients were mostly elderly.

Mr Wen Daxiang, a Shanghai Health Commission official, said China would strengthen health monitoring and management of the high-risk population.

He added that China would bolster the supply of drugs and medical equipment, and beef up training of grassroots medical workers to combat Covid-19 in rural regions. AFP, REUTERS