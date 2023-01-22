China reports almost 13,000 new deaths due to Covid-19 for last week

BEIJING - China reported almost 13,000 deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals between Jan 13 and 19.

It adds to the nearly 60,000 deaths in the month or so before that.

China’s medical experts meanwhile say the wave of infections across the country has already peaked.

The death toll update, from China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, comes amid doubts over Beijing’s data transparency and remains extremely low by global standards.

Hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed since China abandoned the world’s strictest regime of Covid controls and mass testing in early December, which had caused significant economic damage and stress.

That abrupt policy U-turn, which followed historic protests against the curbs, unleashed Covid on a population of 1.4 billion that had been largely shielded from the disease since it was first detected in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The death count reported by Chinese authorities excludes those who died at home.

Some doctors have also said they are discouraged from putting Covid-19 on death certificates.

China on Jan 14 reported nearly 60,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between Dec 8 and Jan 12.

It was a huge increase from the 5,000-plus deaths reported previously over the entire pandemic period.

Spending by funeral homes on items from body bags to cremation ovens has risen in many provinces, documents show, one of several indications of Covid’s deadly impact in China.

Some health experts expect that more than one million people will die from the disease in China this year, with British-based health data firm Airfinity forecasting Covid fatalities could hit 36,000 a day this week.

As millions of migrant workers return home for Chinese New Year celebrations, health experts are particularly concerned about people living in China’s vast countryside.

That’s because medical facilities are poor compared with those in the affluent coastal areas.