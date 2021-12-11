China reports 87 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 87 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Dec 10, up from 63 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday (Dec 11).

Of the new infections, 51 were local cases, compared with 37 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Local cases were spread across the eastern province of Zhejiang, which recorded 35, the northern province of Inner Mongolia, which had 15, and the south-western province of Yunnan, with one.

Of those in Zhejiang, 20 were asymptomatic cases that were reclassified as confirmed cases, the commission said.

There were no new deaths, leaving the Covid-19 death toll at 4,636.

China reported 30 new asymptomatic patients, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 43 a day earlier.

As at Dec 10, mainland China had a total of 99,604 confirmed Covid-19 cases, it said.