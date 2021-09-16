China reports 80 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported on Thursday (Sept 16) 80 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept 15, compared with 73 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 49 were locally transmitted, nearly all of which were in the southeastern province of Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 50 local cases a day earlier.

The last outbreak in July to last month that saw strict movement restrictions in some cities hit tourism, hospitality and transportation sectors and significantly slowed retail sales growth.

In an editorial on Wednesday, state tabloid Global Times said "such a big country like China cannot be frightened by a very local outbreak in Fujian".

Local officials should not casually advocate blanket orders to stay put during the holidays, or turn such advocacy into a requirement, it said.

"We need to gradually enhance the accurate efficiency of our dynamic zero-case route," the newspaper added.

"We should avoid a complete halt on a large scale. We have to strive for early detection of each outbreak. We also need to make sure that we can contain it faster so that it will cause less harm to the society."

China reported 13 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 16 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept 15, mainland China had recorded 95,493 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.