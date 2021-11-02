China reports 71 new Covid-19 infections, imported Delta case seen as cause of flare-up

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 71 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov 1 compared with 92 a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday (Nov 2).

Of the new infections, 54 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 59 a day earlier.

The northeastern province of Heilongjiang led with 27 new local cases, followed by new reports of infections in Hebei, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Beijing, Ningxia, as well as Shandong, Jiangxi and Qinghai.

Heilongjiang's local health authorities had pinpointed an imported case of the Delta variant to be the root of the province's latest outbreak.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that most of the new infections were detected at centralised quarantine sites, with most identified as "non-severe" cases.

The Beijing Health Commission on Monday alerted the capital city's residents not to leave unless necessary, while asking those looking to return to delay doing so, reminding the public to monitor their own health conditions amid the recent outbreak of new infections.

"If you have fever, cough and other symptoms, please do not have meals together or participate in parties… go to the fever clinic of a nearby hospital as soon as possible, do not take medicine on your own, so as not to delay the treatment opportunity," the commission said, cited by China's Global Times.

Beijing, hosts of February's Winter Olympics, had begun to limit travellers' entering the city last week.

The local municipal government spokesman Xu Jianhe said people with travel histories to regions with one or more reported local Covid-19 case would be strictly restricted from going to Beijing.

China also reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 24 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As at Nov 1, mainland China had 97,314 confirmed cases.