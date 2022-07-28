China reports 626 new Covid-19 cases for July 27

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
8 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 626 new coronavirus cases for July 27, of which 119 were symptomatic and 507 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday (July 28).

That compared with 703 new cases a day earlier - 120 symptomatic and 583 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226.

As of July 27, mainland China had confirmed 229,185 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases for the third straight day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and 11 local asymptomatic cases, versus 14 the previous day, local government data showed.

No cases in Shanghai were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one a day before.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 12 new local infections, compared with four a day earlier, four of which were symptomatic.

One of the cases in Shenzhen was found outside quarantined areas.

More On This Topic
Shanghai's Baoshan district orders Covid-19 lockdown on some steel warehouses
WHO says all theories still on table after studies point to natural Covid-19 origin

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top