China reports 564 new Covid-19 cases for July 28

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported 564 new coronavirus cases for July 28, of which 109 were symptomatic and 455 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday (July 29).

That compared with 626 new cases a day earlier - 119 symptomatic and 507 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of July 28, mainland China had confirmed 229,294 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported zero new local cases for the fourth consecutive day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with three a day earlier, and six local asymptomatic case, versus 11 the previous day, local government data showed.

No cases in Shanghai were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day before.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported four new local infections, compared with 12 a day earlier, two of which were symptomatic.

One of the cases in Shenzhen was found outside quarantined areas.

