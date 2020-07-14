China reports 5 new coronavirus cases, all imported

China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.
China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Jul 14, 2020, 8:58 am SGT
Updated
Jul 14, 2020, 9:25 am

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported on Tuesday (July 14) five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

Beijing, which suffered a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day.

China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.

As of July 13, mainland China had a total of 83,605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content