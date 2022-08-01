China reports 393 new Covid-19 cases for July 31 compared to 541 day earlier

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 393 new coronavirus cases for July 31, of which 84 were symptomatic and 309 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday (Aug 1).

That compared with 541 new cases a day earlier, 116 symptomatic and 425 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of July 31, mainland China had confirmed 229,594 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local case found outside quarantine areas, breaking a six-day streak of zero new cases, the local government said.

Shanghai reported no new local cases, compared with six a day earlier, its first day without cases since July 1, local government data showed.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new local infection, compared with three a day earlier.

The new infection in Shenzhen, an asymptomatic case, was found in quarantined areas.