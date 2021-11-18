China reports 35 new coronavirus cases, up from 31 a day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China reported 35 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Wednesday (Nov 17) compared with 31 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, six were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with eight a day earlier.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 15 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As at Nov 17, mainland China had 98,403 confirmed cases.

Ruili, a small city in Yunnan province experiencing sporadic Covid-19 infections, has waived accommodation fees of 2.1 million yuan (S$446,600) for people who are being quarantined in designated areas before leaving the city, Mayor Shang Labian said on Tuesday.

The city, which borders Myanmar on three sides, has a high risk of imported infections.

To minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading to other regions, residents must undergo centralised isolation from seven to 21 days before leaving the city. They must also apply for permission to leave town.

Mr Shang said during a briefing that the city has streamlined procedures for leaving, including reducing applicants' wait time by designating staff to handle applications round the clock.

"As of now, no local cases have spread from Ruili to other areas," he said.

To address difficulties faced by border residents and people whose livelihoods are affected by virus control regulations, the mayor said the city has also issued a variety of subsidies totalling 68 million yuan.

"We are also processing funds allocated to help 58,300 poor households," he said.

Mr Shang added that the city will roll out Covid-19 booster shots and administer vaccines for children aged three to 11 years old in an effort to establish herd immunity.