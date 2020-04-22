China reports 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland, up from day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported on Wednesday (April 22) 30 new coronavirus cases, 23 of which were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, up from 11 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement the number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, also rose to 42 from 37 a day earlier.

A total of 82,788 coronavirus cases have been reported to date in mainland China, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,632.

