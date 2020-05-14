China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, down from 7 a day earlier

People rest at a park in Shenyang, China, on March 22, 2020.
People rest at a park in Shenyang, China, on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 3 new coronavirus cases for May 13, down from 7 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted - two in the north-eastern Liaoning province and one in Jilin province that borders Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday (May 14).

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 12 from 8 a day earlier.

The total number of cases now stands at 82,929 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content