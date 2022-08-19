China reports 2,804 new Covid-19 cases for Aug 18

As of Aug 18, mainland China had confirmed 238,183 cases with symptoms. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported 2,804 new coronavirus cases for Aug 18 of which 603 were symptomatic and 2,201 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday (Aug 19).

That compared with 3,570 new cases a day earlier - 682 symptomatic and 2,888 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226.

As of Aug 18, mainland China had confirmed 238,183 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one symptomatic case, compared with four a day ago, and no asymptomatic cases, versus one a day before, according to local government data.

Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and three local asymptomatic cases reported within quarantined areas, versus four the previous day, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 4,722 symptomatic and 6,762 asymptomatic cases from Aug 1 through Aug 18.

More On This Topic
China's Covid-19 cases at a three-month high as even fish get tests
Seaside lockdown shows Covid-zero's lasting hit to China's tourism
Related Stories
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top