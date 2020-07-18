China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in Xinjiang

Pedestrians wearing face masks cross a street in Beijing on July 16, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 17, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday (July 18).

Of the new infections, 16 were in far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other six were imported cases.

China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, up from five a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 83,644 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

 

