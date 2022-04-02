China reports 2,129 new Covid-19 cases for April 1 vs 1,827 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported 2,129 new Covid-19 cases on April 1, up from 1,827 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday (April 2).

The National Health Commission said in a statement 2,086 of the new cases were local infections, compared with 1,787 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 7,869 from 5,559.

Among them, the country's financial hub of Shanghai reported 6,051 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and 260 symptomatic cases for April 1, according to the city government.

The total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stands at 153,232, while the death toll remained 4,638.