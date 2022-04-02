China reports 2,129 new Covid-19 cases for April 1 vs 1,827 a day earlier

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stands at 153,232. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
14 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported 2,129 new Covid-19 cases on April 1, up from 1,827 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday (April 2).

The National Health Commission said in a statement 2,086 of the new cases were local infections, compared with 1,787 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 7,869 from 5,559.

Among them, the country's financial hub of Shanghai reported 6,051 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and 260 symptomatic cases for April 1, according to the city government.

The total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stands at 153,232, while the death toll remained 4,638.

More On This Topic
China censors Shanghai protest videos as Covid-19 lockdown anger grows
'Fighting tooth and nail' for veggies: Shanghai residents bristle under Covid-19 lockdown
Related Stories
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: All you need to know
askST: What do we know about the Covid-19 BA.2 Omicron sub-variant?
A tale of three cities: How Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong fight Covid-19
US top expert Fauci predicts rise in Covid-19 cases in country
Europe is getting caught by a Covid-19 resurgence after rushed easing of restrictions
WHO on anniversary of Covid-19 pandemic declaration: We warned you earlier
Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'?
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
What not to eat when you are down with Covid-19
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top