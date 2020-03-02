China reports 202 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China had 202 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday (March 2), sharply down from 573 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,026.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,912 as of the end of Sunday, up by 42 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for all of the 42 new deaths, while 32 people died in the capital Wuhan.