China reports 190 new coronavirus cases in mainland

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 190 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan 12, down from 221 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday (Jan 13).

Of the new infections, 124 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 166 a day earlier.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Shaanxi and Guangdong.

China reported 31 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 32 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan 12, mainland China had 104,379 confirmed cases.