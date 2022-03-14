China reports 1,437 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 13, down from 1,938

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported 1,437 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 13, the national health authority said on Monday (March 14), compared with 1,938 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,337 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,807 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 906 compared with 1,455 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 13, mainland China had confirmed 116,902 cases.