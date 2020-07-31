China reports 127 new coronavirus cases, highest since March 5

A health worker carries out a coronavirus test on a resident in Dalian, China, on July 28, 2020.
A health worker carries out a coronavirus test on a resident in Dalian, China, on July 28, 2020.
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 127 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 30, up from 105 the previous day, the country's health authority said on Friday, the highest daily number since March 5.

Of the total, 112 were in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang, up from 96 a day earlier. Another 11 were in Liaoning province in the northeast, up from five the previous day.

There were four new imported coronavirus cases on July 30, compared to three a day earlier, while the number of new asymptomatic coronavirus carriers stood at 11, down from 21 on the previous day.

China has reported a total of 84,292 coronavirus cases by the end of July 30.

 

