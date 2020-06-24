China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, including 7 in Beijing

People receive nucleic acid tests following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, on June 24, 2020.
People receive nucleic acid tests following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, on June 24, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
10 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China had 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on June 23, down from 22 during the previous day, the country's health authority said on Wednesday (June 24).

Seven of the total were located in Beijing, down from nine on the previous day. The capital has seen a new outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, with more than 250 people infected since June 11.

China also reported three new imported cases, down from nine a day earlier, and three new asymptomatic cases, down from seven.

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content